Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

