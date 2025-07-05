OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

