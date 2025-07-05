Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lowered by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

