VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Buys 6,512 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after buying an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after buying an additional 1,320,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,565,000 after buying an additional 3,717,487 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,094,000 after buying an additional 992,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communication by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,697,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 572,270 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

