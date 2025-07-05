Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.