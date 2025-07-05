First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.