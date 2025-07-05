Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

