D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after buying an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.6%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.