iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LQD opened at $109.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.