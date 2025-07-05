Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $35.91 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.92 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

