iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SUSA stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.