Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

