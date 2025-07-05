Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

Entergy stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.