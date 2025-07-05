Simmons Bank Takes $2.81 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

