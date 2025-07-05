Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Has $17.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,932,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $399.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.79. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.