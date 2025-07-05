Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Mastercard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

