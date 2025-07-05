Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 18.1% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned 1.47% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $136,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

