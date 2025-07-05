von Borstel & Associates Inc. Has $37.70 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 21.6%

BATS:DFIC opened at $31.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

