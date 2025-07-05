Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,623,404.34. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $516.85 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $517.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.39.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.