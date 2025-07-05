Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 161,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

