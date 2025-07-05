Seascape Capital Management Has $631,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.07 and its 200-day moving average is $239.74. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

