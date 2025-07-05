Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 433 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.34.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

