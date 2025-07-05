World Investment Advisors Invests $31.92 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,924,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,443,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.28 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

