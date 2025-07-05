HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 241,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

