HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.23% of AMETEK worth $92,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AME stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.