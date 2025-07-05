First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Fairway Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fairway Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 5.3% of Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

