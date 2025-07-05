Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 3,243,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 861,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

