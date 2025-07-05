Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 3,243,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 861,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 25.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.