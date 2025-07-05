Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.37. Approximately 1,249,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,260,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $321,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

