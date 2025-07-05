Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.55. 38,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 162,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 5.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

