Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.65 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.58 ($0.14). Approximately 1,022,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 564,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.64 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The firm has a market cap of £24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.43.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

