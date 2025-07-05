Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.08 and last traded at $106.70. Approximately 8,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

Lennar Stock Down 4.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.06). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

