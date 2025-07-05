GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $46.04. 409,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,195,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Specifically, major shareholder Chun R. Ding sold 339,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $16,830,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,305,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,699,374.15. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $503,984.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 492,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,952. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

GRAIL Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 1,464.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Further Reading

