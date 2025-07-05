5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.57, with a volume of 93995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.
Several analysts have issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
