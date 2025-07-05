Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 109,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 117,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

