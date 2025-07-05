First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.70 and last traded at $151.61, with a volume of 4247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.30.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.12. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.