Eukles Asset Management Sells 97 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,350. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

