Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

