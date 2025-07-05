Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – July 2nd

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., D-Wave Quantum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, Honeywell International, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription and over-the-counter medications. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent life cycles and changes in healthcare policy. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth potential but must also weigh the industry’s high research costs and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $777.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,156. The company has a market capitalization of $737.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $778.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. 8,910,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,339,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 44,387,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,268,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.41. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.16 and a 200 day moving average of $481.67.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,304,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,201,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $215.82. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

NYSE BDX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.05. 2,179,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,505. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71.

