Top Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, Albemarle, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a lightweight metal crucial for rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is a key component in electric-vehicle and energy-storage technologies, these stocks often attract investors seeking exposure to the clean-energy transition and can exhibit significant price volatility tied to supply-and-demand shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. 4,799,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,125,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 4,715,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. 2,555,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,965,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.66 and a quick ratio of 16.66. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,821. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

