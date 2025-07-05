Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $779.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $773.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.72. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

