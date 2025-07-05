Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

