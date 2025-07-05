The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SHW opened at $350.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $294.32 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

