JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 115,277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 74,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,566,000.

NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $105.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

