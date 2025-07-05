Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $393,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.77.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.36. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

