Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,075,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,708,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

