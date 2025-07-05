Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

