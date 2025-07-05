Sutton Place Investors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NYF. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 135,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

