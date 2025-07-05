Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Reduced by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $36.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

