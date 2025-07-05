Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $742,696. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6%

WBS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

