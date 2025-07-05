iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVE opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

